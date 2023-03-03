TOMAH—Calvin Carl Pasch, 86, of Tomah passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Tomah Health. He was born on May 28, 1936 to Carl A. and Lula T. (Kaus) Pasch in Sparta. On June 28, 1936 he was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dorset Ridge and confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Kendall. Calvin grew up on the family farm on Dorset Ridge in the Kendall area. He was a member of the Kendall High School Graduating Class of 1954. After graduation, Calvin served in the United States Army from 1959-1961. He was united in marriage to Bernieta I. Miller on September 19, 1964. In 1969, Calvin and Bernieta moved to a small country farm north of Tomah. Calvin went to work at the Tomah VA Medical Center in 1964, starting out in the housekeeping department. He worked his way up to the Laundry Plant Manager position, retiring in 1997, with 35 years of service. Calvin had many interests through the years; from raising three children to socializing with family and friends. Calvin had great appreciation for his family and his beloved grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, biking, and attending Badger Football games in the fall. Calvin also enjoyed music and polka dancing. He looked forward to attending dances at Concordia Ballroom in LaCrosse and countless dance halls around the area. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.