LA CROSSE—Calvin Coolidge Grabhorn, age 93, passed away at home on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with his wife Mary at his side. Calvin was born July 4, 1928, to Oscar and Emma (Kendhammer) Grabhorn at the family La Crosse farm.

Calvin attended LaCrosse schools and graduated from Central High School in 1946. Calvin married Mary Limberg on September 10, 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked at Trane Company for 42 years, retiring in 1989. Calvin loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends.

Calvin is survived by his wife Mary of 70 years; son Cary Grabhorn with his wife Cheryl and their four children: Craig, Cassandra, Clinton and Cody; daughter: Connie Michaels with her husband Tom and two children Angela and Matthew; daughter Carol Latham with her husband Eric and two children Nicole and Michelle; and five great-grandchildren: Malakai, Micah, Ever, Dillon and Hanno. He is also survived by two brothers: Rueben and Albert Grabhorn and one sister, Irene Stahl. Preceding him in death were his parents: Oscar and Emma, three sisters and three infant brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Rev. Jeff Thomson will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.