There will be a memorial gathering for Cameron B. Gundersen, MD, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Faith and Life Center of Bethany Riverside, 2575 South Seventh Street, in La Crosse.
Dr. Gunersen died July 13, 2018, while a resident of the Memory Care Unit at Bethany Riverside. Dr. Gundersen’s obituary may be viewed on the La Crosse Tribune website, www.lacrossetribune.com.
Dr. Gundersen’s family prefers gifts in his memory to the Cameron B. Gundersen, MD Endowment for Medical Research at the Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, Wis., 54601; or a charity of donor’s choice