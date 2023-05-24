Carl A. “Carly” Kirschner, age 78, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Bethel Oaks Memory Care Facility in Viroqua. He was born April 1, 1945, in La Crosse, WI, to Anthony Carl and Marian Estelle (Knobloch) Kirschner. He was the oldest of five children.

Carly attended grade school at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic School. He graduated in 1963 from Aquinas High School in La Crosse. He later completed a degree in Accounting from Western Wisconsin Technical College.

Carly married Ruth Laufenberg October 29, 1966, in Alma Center, Wisconsin. They had two sons: Douglas Carl and Michael John. They divorced in 1974.

Carly joined the US Navy after high school, and served in the Mediterranean Sea, aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Carly worked for the State of Wisconsin Highway Department during the construction of the interstates for 10 years.

Carly later owned a bar in La Crosse called “What’s the Name of This Place” and after selling this bar moved to De Soto, Wisconsin where he owned “Carly’s Hilltop”.

Carly had several apartments that he rented, and later rented storage sheds that he had built on his farm. Carly helped a lot of people if they needed it, no matter what it was. He helped Will Kumlin on his Chicken Farm until his eyesight became an issue.

Carly belonged to the De Soto Lions, De Soto VFW Post 8123, the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department, and local chapters of AA attending meetings Chaseburg, La Crosse, Viroqua and other locations.

Carly is survived by his sons, Douglas Kirschner and Michael (Lora) Kirschner, two grandsons Kaden and Tucker, and three brothers James (Barbara) Kirschner, Stephen (Bevely) Kirschner, Donald (Colleen) Kirschner, and one sister Jayne (Larry) Olson. Numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a special Uncle and Aunt Leo and Carol Bina.

We would like to thank the Staff at Bethel Oaks, all his wonderful friends at AA who would take him to meetings, VA Care Team and St. Croix Hospice.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse. 200 West Ave. S. Deacon Bob Zietlow will recite a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Private family burial will take place in St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Cemetery.

“Stay Happy”