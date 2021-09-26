LA CROSSE—Carl Edward Tabbert, 78 of La Crosse left the world as we know on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, due to complications of COVID at Gundersen Health System.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse with Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Military honors will follow immediately after the services. Entombment will follow at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wisconsin. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would like donations to be made to the following organizations; Vietnam Veterans Association (https://vva.org/donate/), Towers to Tunnels (https://t2t.org/), Catholic Charities of La Crosse (https://cclse.org/) or an organization of your choice.