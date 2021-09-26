 Skip to main content
Carl Edward Tabbert

LA CROSSE—Carl Edward Tabbert, 78 of La Crosse left the world as we know on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, due to complications of COVID at Gundersen Health System.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse with Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Military honors will follow immediately after the services. Entombment will follow at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wisconsin. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would like donations to be made to the following organizations; Vietnam Veterans Association (https://vva.org/donate/), Towers to Tunnels (https://t2t.org/), Catholic Charities of La Crosse (https://cclse.org/) or an organization of your choice.

