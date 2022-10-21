TOMAH — Carl Harry Mueller died in the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Our Town Assisted Living in Tomah from complications of cancer.

Carl was born in Sheboygan County in Millersville, Wisconsin, on Feb. 25, 1933, to Henry and Leona (Henning) Mueller. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in what is now known as Howards Grove. He attended a one-room grade school in Millersville and graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan in 1947. He attended Iowa State University and later graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in 1960 and his master’s degree in 1966.

During the Korean Conflict, Carl was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as a medic in Germany. He was fluent in the German language. During his working years, he did research at UW-Madison, served as assistant superintendent at the Hancock Experimental Station, did research with Oconomowoc Canning Co. and was an instructor and head of the Agribusiness Department of Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse, now Western Technical College.

During his time at WWTC, he was instrumental in establishing the first state Agri Future organization at WWTC and established the first on the job training program. This concept has been implemented by many other schools since. He was also active in the National Vocational School Educators Association and a member of the 20 Year Club.

Carl married Doris Grunwald of Johnsonville, Wisconsin, on July 17, 1957. The coupe enjoyed 65 years of married life. To this union were born three daughters: Julie (Bill) Yahnke of Holmen, Fay Mueller and Dr. Karen (David) Callaway of Altoona, Wisconsin.

Carl was a happy soul who loved to laugh and have fun. He was a great friend, good listener and enjoyed lending a hand where needed. He enjoyed over 30 years of bowling in the Lutheran League, and Logger baseball games were also on the agenda for many years.

After retirement in 1990, he spent a lot of time in his “woods” in Trempealeau County. Hunting and fishing were enjoyable pastimes. Nature and conservation were also important. Carl was an active member of Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association, where he served on the board and was past president of the local Chippewa Valley Chapter. He also served as chairman of the Wildlife Abatement Committee for La Crosse County. Wednesday mornings often found him having breakfast with his retired colleagues from WWTC. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Holmen, where he served as an usher and on various committees. He also served as the “Loan Officer” of the Teacher’s Credit Union for many years.

Carl is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters: Julie and Karen; grandchildren: Jessica (Brandon) Steine, Justin (Heather) Yahnke, and Jason (Katie) Yahnke; and eleven great-grandchildren: Addison and Evelyn Steine, Ryley, Wyatt, Hadley and Ravyn Yahnke of Holmen, and Teagen, Kendall, Lyza, Vivi, and Julia Yahnke of West Salem. He is further survived by two brothers: Donald (Sharlene) Mueller and Glenn (Darcy) Mueller, both of Howards Grove; sister-in-law, Lorraine Grunwald of Sheboygan; and several nieces and one nephew. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Fay; two brothers-in-law: Harold and Milton Grunwald; sister-in-law, Vernetta Grunwald; nephew, Dean Mueller; nieces: Michelle Ackley, Margeen Paulson and Baby Grunwald.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1500 Sand Lake Road, Holmen. Pastor William Bader will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will take place in Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Following the funeral, a reception will be held at the Onalaska American Legion. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Onalaska Food Basket or Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association.