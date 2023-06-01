Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMER — Carla J. Ford, 67, of Bloomer, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.

She was born July 15, 1955, in Chippewa Falls to Charles “Buster” and Doris Trauba.

Carla grew up in Chippewa Falls and worked at Chippewa Shoe and Phillips Plastics.

Carla loved spending quality time with her family and friends. She loved traveling, sunshine, and the water. She enjoyed many trips to Phoenix, Ariz., and she also loved her fur babies.

Carla is survived by her children: Karrie Audorff of Bloomer and Ben (Heather) Ford of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Jade (Bryan) Sarauer of Bloomer and Harley Ford of Chippewa Falls; great-grandchildren: Lakyn, Rayne, Riverly, and Tyde Sarauer; brother, Scotty Trauba of Chippewa Falls; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Butch” Ford; parents; and sister, Debbie Herrick.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Pederson Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. A private interment will take place at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

