Carla Mae Wegner

CATARACT - Carla Mae Wegner, 83, of Cataract, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Cataract Cemetery, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Luncheon and fellowship will follow at Cataract United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Cataract Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Cataract 1st Responders, SACS, Cataract UMW, and Cataract Cemetery.

