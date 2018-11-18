Carlene Wallace

NORWALK — Carlene (Cox) Wallace, 81, from Norwalk passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 11 2018.
She was born Oct. 1, 1937, and Nov. 26, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Duane. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage and raised their four daughters, Donna, Jan, Cindy and Karen.
She is further survived by her six grandchildren, Amber, Cassie, Erinn, Mindy, Miranda and Derek; and 12 great-grandchildren, Devan, Gabreilla, Trevor, Connor, Miles, Jasmine, Valerie, Seth, Amara, Owen, Nolan and Roman. She is further survived by her two sisters, Marlene Pfuhl and Jean Doll.
Carlene was an avid gardener and will be remembered for her amazing dill pickles, homemade noodles, and her two-piece blue swimsuit that was worn by many men for the Norwalk Flood parade. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, found enjoyment in putting up her Christmas village and loved her dogs, especially Rascal, Callie, Bubby and Carley. Carlene was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed watching the games, while her husband, Papa, would rather watch a board warp! Nana, as she was called by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed hanging by the poolside watching them learn how to swim and make memories at Nana and Papa´s pool. Together with her husband, Duane, they began the family tradition, lasting over 41 years, of camping at Lake Arbutus, year after year; a tradition that is still carried on by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Through this family tradition Carlene enjoyed many years boating and water-skiing on the lake and had the privilege of watching the younger generations learn to ski and boat.
The family would like the thank Caring Hearts in Bangor, for the wonderful care they provided for our wife/mom/Nana in her final years. In honor of her wishes there will be no services.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family