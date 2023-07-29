SAN ANTONIO, TX—Carleton Joseph Olson was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on January 25, 1936. He passed away peacefully in his home, as were his wishes, in San Antonio, TX on July 23, 2023, at the age of 87.

His memorial service will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on 8008 Military Drive West in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, August 3, 2023 with full military honors.

Born and raised in Chippewa Falls, WI, he began working at a very young age at the local butcher shop, bowling alley and grocery store. He treasured his friendships with many classmates from Chippewa Falls High School (ChiHi) and always looked forward to seeing them again at their next gathering.

He enlisted as a Gunner in the Army National Guard as a junior in high school, and then joined the United States Air Force at 18 years of age. He married his first wife, Gloria shortly after joining the Air Force, and they were married for 54 years before she passed. He loved his military career and proudly served in many duty stations across the globe, including Vietnam. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and retired in 1974, after more than 21 years of service.

During his time in the service and for many years following, he and his family would drive to Gloria’s hometown of Querendaro, Michoacan, Mexico. Many of his family and friends from Mexico remember him fondly.

Since 2010, his wife Yolanda has been by his side. During the past eight months, he encountered many health struggles. Yolanda and her daughter, Avril, lovingly cared for him during this time.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Ruth Olson, his brother, Gordon Olson and his wife Gloria Olson. He is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda Olson; brother, Julian Olson (Irene Westerberg) of Red Wing, MN; daughter, Sylvia Olson of San Antonio, TX; sons: Kenneth Olson of Killeen, TX, William (Kay) Olson of San Antonio, TX, Nelson (Sandy) Olson of San Antonio, TX; and daughter, Avril Balladares of San Antonio, TX. He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.