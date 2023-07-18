COON VALLEY—Carliss D. Larson, 86, of Coon Valley died unexpectedly Sunday, July 16, 2023, surrounded by family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.