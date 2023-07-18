Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.