Carlton Schnese

Carlton P. Schnese, 91, of Tomah died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Atrium Senior Living in Black River Falls. He was born March 3, 1928, to Arthur and Ann (Van Dinter) Schnese in Kimberly.
After graduating from Kimberly High School, where he lettered in three sports, Carlton married his high school sweetheart, Grace Degroot. She preceded him in death June 13, 1969. A meat cutter by trade, he relocated the family to Tomah and purchased the Skell’s Old Style Inn, transforming it into Tomah’s well known supper club, The Carlton. He enjoyed entertaining for many years at The Carlton. In 1980, he sold The Carlton and moved to Black River Falls, where he managed the Arrow Head Lodge until his retirement. After his retirement he enjoyed entertaining at his cabin in Wyman Lake. An avid fly fisherman, Carl spent countless hours fly fishing at Fort McCoy, cranberry marshes and about every lake in Monroe/Jackson County area, never without shelled peanuts. Carl cooked what he caught and loved nothing more than to share his bounty, frequently putting on fish fries for family and friends, always enjoying a few Martins while doing so. Carl was a par golfer and was an excellent ping-pong player. Carl was admired for his one of a kind, sharp, witty and humorous nature and will always be remembered for being a fabulous entertainer. A proud season ticket holder since the 1950s, Carl was a devoted Packers fan throughout his entire life. In addition to football, Carl enjoyed supporting many Wisconsin athletic teams, often never missing a game.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen (special friend, Gary Kimpton) of Black River Falls; two sons, Jim (his friend, Jill Aller) of Millston and Tom (Sharon) of Appleton, Wis.; a son-in-law, Dennis Van De Hey; seven grandchildren, Tyler of Brooklyn, N.Y., Nicholas of Appleton and Graham (Laura) of Fond du Lac, Wis., Melanie (Rafael) Segura of Appleton, Tracy (Shannon) VandenVort and Jacole (Dominic) Hall, both of Kaukauna, Wis., Darren Aller of Millston, who was like a grandson; great-grandchildren, Isla, Anna Mae and Olivia, Mason and Kyla, Tristin and Danika and Victor; three special friends, Marty Alexander, Roger Greenwood and Roger Schreier; other relatives and many many friends.
He was preceded in death his parents; and a daughter, Mary Pat Van De Hey.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, March 29, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Bruel Buselmier will officiate. Burial will at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The family would like to thank all of the workers at the Atrium for all the wonderful care that was given to Carlton.