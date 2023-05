The committal for Carlyle and Ruth Gilbertson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Tamarack Lutheran Church Cemetery, 22212 Hwy. 93, Arcadia. Military honors will be performed by VFW Tickfer-Erickson. Lunch will follow the committal at Tamarack Lutheran Church (W24241 Norway Valley Road, Arcadia).