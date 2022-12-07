Carlyle W. Gilbertson

MENOMONIE — Carlyle Warren “Gil” Gilbertson, age 92, of Menomonie passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Red Cedar Mayo Clinic in Menomonie. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family, of complications due to a recent heart attack and lung issue.

Carlyle was born May 31, 1930, in Winona, Minnesota, to Nels and Luella (Solie) Gilbertson. He grew up on a farm near Arcadia, Wisconsin, and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1948. He enrolled in Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, but left in 1951 when he joined the Navy. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Luther College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1957.

Carlyle married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Grotjahn, on Aug. 30, 1951, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Arcadia. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August of 2021. Tragically, Ruth passed away in December of that same year.

Carlyle taught high school and worked as a counselor at Viroqua High School and then Oconomowoc High School before returning to his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1963. He attained a Master of Education Degree from Madison in 1965, and a doctorate degree in 1967. He was hired by UW-Stout in 1969 to be director of the new Education Specialist (Ed.S.) Degree in Counseling and Psychology. Carlyle was one of the founding members of the Wisconsin in Scotland program. He taught and served as chair of the Counseling and Psychological Services Department at Stout until his retirement in 1991.

The Gilbertson family joined Our Savior's Lutheran Church in 1969. In the following years, Carlyle would serve on the church council, eventually becoming president, and he sung in the choir. He had a great singing voice! After moving to Ft. Myers, Florida, upon retirement, he and Ruth joined Messiah Lutheran Church, where he once again served as church council president and sang in the choir.

Carlyle loved spending time with people, especially family and friends. He was very easy-going and could strike up a conversation with anyone! He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, gardening, singing, dancing and travel. He was active in Boy Scouting, school sports or anything his children were doing. He and Ruth travelled extensively, visiting Spain, Norway, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Viet Nam, Bali, Mexico, Hawaii, Chile and many locations throughout the continental U.S.

Carlyle is survived by his brother, Wayne Gilbertson of Nederland, Colorado; son, Larry Gilbertson of Woodbury, Minnesota; daughter, Heidi Gilbertson of Menomonie; grandchild, Sidney Gansberg of Menomonie, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Luella Gilbertson; wife, Ruth Gilbertson; younger brother, Ronald Gilbertson; daughter, Kara Gilbertson; and son, Michael Gilbertson.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at the church beginning at 11 a.m. and a lunch following the service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie, the Stout Foundation for a scholarship or a charitable organization of your choosing.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.