 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carmen L. Woestman

Carmen L. Woestman

{{featured_button_text}}
Carmen L. Woestman

GALESVILLE—Carmen L. Woestman, 91 of Galesville passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Eden House.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, 11646 South Street, Trempealeau. Rev. Antony Joseph will officiate and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News