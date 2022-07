LA CROSSE — Carol A. Dahl, 72, of La Crosse passed away on July 19, 2021, at the Mulder Healthcare Facility in West Salem.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.