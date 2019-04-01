Carol A. Protz
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Carol A. Protz, of Oshkosh passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Theda Care Regional Medical Center, Neenah, Wis. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor John Seelman will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.