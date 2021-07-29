Carol Ann Indahl, 76, of La Crosse, WI., and formerly of Farmington, MN, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She received her Savior’s warm embrace after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Carol was born on December 6, 1944 to Melvin and Violet (Schild) Schomberg. She graduated from West Salem High School in 1963. A year later, on May 29, 1964, Carol married the love of her life, David Gary Indahl. They were longtime members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Carol’s life-long passion was as a mother but also worked various jobs including hairstylist, Jack Winters, JC Penney, Bethany St. Joseph Nursing Home, and Data Card.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Schomberg; mother, Violet (Schomberg) Rhyme; step father, Earl Rhyme; mother and father-in-law: John and Charlotte Indahl; grandson, Gabriel; son-in-law, William Schafer; sister, Mary Drecktrah; and brother, William Schomberg.