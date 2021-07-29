Carol Ann Indahl, 76, of La Crosse, WI., and formerly of Farmington, MN, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She received her Savior’s warm embrace after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Carol was born on December 6, 1944 to Melvin and Violet (Schild) Schomberg. She graduated from West Salem High School in 1963. A year later, on May 29, 1964, Carol married the love of her life, David Gary Indahl. They were longtime members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Carol’s life-long passion was as a mother but also worked various jobs including hairstylist, Jack Winters, JC Penney, Bethany St. Joseph Nursing Home, and Data Card.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Schomberg; mother, Violet (Schomberg) Rhyme; step father, Earl Rhyme; mother and father-in-law: John and Charlotte Indahl; grandson, Gabriel; son-in-law, William Schafer; sister, Mary Drecktrah; and brother, William Schomberg.
She is survived by six children: Dawn (Bruce) Germann of Farmington, MN; Lisa (Perry) Kilmer of Stoddard, WI; Scott (Andrea) Indahl of Phoenix, AZ; Penny (Brian) Bohn of Holmen, WI; Josh (Lisa) Indahl of Owatonna, MN; and Dusty (Ellie) Indahl of Apple Valley, MN. Carol was the proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Fred (Betty) Schomberg of West Salem, WI; brothers-in-law: Gene Drechtrah of Oshkosh, WI and Larry (Della) Indahl of Trempealeau, WI; sister-in-law, Donna Schomberg of West Salem, WI; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved four
four-legged companion, Copper.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, WI. Rev. Silas Schmitzer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. To read a more complete obituary, or leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.