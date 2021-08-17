Carol Ann Jones of La Crescent passed away at her home on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on the family Wednesday evening from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. Visitation will also take place at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read Carol’s entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.