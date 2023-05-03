Carol Ann Thompson, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. She was born on January 3, 1943, to Robert and Sarah Priebe.

Carol graduated from Aquinas High School and married Gary Thompson on May 11, 1963. She started work at Bridgeman’s restaurant while raising three children. After Bridgeman’s, Carol started her own successful restaurant, Carol’s Café. She enjoyed the many family members and friends that frequented her café on a daily basis. Carol ended her career upon her retirement as a cook from Dairyland Power. She met many friends in her years at Dairyland Power.

Carol enjoyed camping with her family in her younger years and enjoyed spending time with friends in various bowling leagues. Her summers were filled with pontoon rides on the Mississippi River and grill outs with family and friends. She also enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and watching their activities. Summers and holidays were a special time for Carol to spend time with the family, tell stories and jokes. Carol had a wonderful sense of humor. Carol was a loving mother and grandmother. Carol also cherished her dog and cats; they kept constant watch over her for the past decade.

Carol is survived by her brother, Dennis Priebe; sons: Jeff (Siriwan) Thompson of La Crosse, Wis., Dan (Tammy) Thompson of Holmen, Wis., and Doug (Stacia) Thompson of Maple Grove, Minn.; three grandchildren: William, Benjamin, and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sarah Priebe (Vieth); brothers: Terry Priebe and Bobby Priebe; ex-husband, Gary Thompson and her partner, Dennis Roelich.

A special thank you to all the family and friends who visited Carol, Gundersen Health Systems for their loving care and support and Coulee Region Cremation Group for helping with the memorial service. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis.