Carol M. (Caldwell) Bone, 90, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
Carol was born Dec. 13, 1927, in Waukegan, Ill., to Raymond and Lucille (Christenson) Caldwell. She married Harley Bone in Maryland in 1950, while both were serving in the U.S. Army. They were married 50 years before he passed away in January of 2001. Carol was formerly a longtime resident of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., where her husband served as a trustee, mayor and chief of police.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hollenbeck (Anthony Wamback), La Crosse; son, Mike (Kim) Bone of Munising, Mich.; grandchildren, Kara (Aaron) Hass, and their children, Aubrey and Drew; Annie (Keith) Weigel; Ryan (Katie) Vining, and their children, Morgann, Ryan, Rex, Hailee, Jacob and Stella; Codey Vining, and his children, Grace, Kylee, Ainsley and Aspen; and Jared Bone. She is further survived by her sister, Rita Miskowski of Kalamazoo, Mich.; brother, George (Bud) Caldwell of Fond du Lac, Wis.; sister-in-law, Janet Caldwell of Gurnee, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Margie (Wayne) Ramer of Prattville, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley; sister, Elaine Anderson; brother, Richard (Riley) Caldwell; brothers-in-law, Frank Anderson, Walter Miskowski, Cecil Howard Bone and James Neeley; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Caldwell, Myrtis Neeley Hooper; and father and mother-in-law, William Ervin and Gertrude Bone.
A memorial service will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, in the Prairie room, with visitation beginning at 4:30 p.m and a light supper to follow the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Hillview Terrace Assisted Living and Springbrook Memory Care for the care provided to Carol over the past several years.
It was Carol’s wish that those who wish to honor her memory perform a random act of kindness.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.