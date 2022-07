LA CROSSE — Carol C. Becker, age 72, of La Crosse passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601. A full obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.