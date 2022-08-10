EAU CLAIRE — Carol F. Gutsch, 88, of Eau Claire died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.

Carol was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Charles and Agnes (Mousseau) Zdrazil.

On Nov. 22, 1952, Carol married Norman E. Gutsch at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls; they later divorced. She worked for the State of Wisconsin and then Eau Claire Family Medicine. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church.

Carol was a 39-year member of the Eau Claire Area Art League, member of Chippewa Valley Watercolor Association, where she made many lifelong friends, attending painting workshops at Beaver Creek, traveling throughout Wisconsin for weeklong workshops and carrying her sketchbook wherever she went. She displayed her art in numerous art galleries and juried shows in Wisconsin, Kansas and Arizona, including her own art show at the Heyde Art Center for her 80th birthday. She taught many of her friends, associates and family how to paint with acrylics, oils and watercolors. She had tremendous artistic influence on her children.

Carol shared many painting and birding trips with longtime companion Paul Blanchard — twice to Nova Scotia and many times to Door County, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota.

She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts and held many positions, including Troop Leader, Neighborhood Organizer, Area Council Board of Directors, Assistant Director of “Paint the West” in Ten Sleep, Wyoming, and was an integral part of her daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters’ Girl Scout experiences.

Her favorite activity every year was the annual Cookie Bake, where the family gathered to bake 100 dozen Christmas cookies — held every year for the past 29 years, only missing 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Carol is survived by five sons: Tim (Theresa) Gutsch of Wausau, Gene (Shirley) Gutsch of Elk Mound, John “Jack” (Cara) Gutsch of Colfax, Steve (Criss) Gutsch of Mondovi and Jim (Carol) Gutsch of Eau Claire; three daughters: Cathy (Mark) Beckfield of Eau Claire, Barb (Nyla) Gutsch of Salina, Kansas, and Anne (Billy) Cooley of Wilmington, North Carolina; 19 grandchildren: Ben (Megan) Gutsch, Bethany (Jeremy) Hoffman, Chris (Kelsie) Beckfield, Will (Maddy) Beckfield, Alexandra (Alex) Laffey, Michael Beckfield, Brandon (Emily) Ring, Kayla (Justin) Trautlein, Amanda (Mike) Peters, Matt (Lindsey) Gutsch, John Gutsch, Carolyn Gutsch, Nelson Gutsch, Elayna (Matt) Bridges, Dayton Gutsch, Elise Cooley, Makenna Cooley, Jason Gutsch and Kyle Gutsch; 11 great-grandchildren: Nat and Claire McCarthy, Graham and Ollie Hoffman, Ellie and Lydia Beckfield, Ayden and Ben Ring, Zander Trautlein, Xander and Charlie Gutsch; long-time companion, Paul Blanchard of Eau Claire; dear friends: Shirley Kilday, Wilma Rice and Jan Kippenham; special nieces: Ellen Cochran, Annie McCall, Teresa Porn and Tracy Nelson; siblings: Marianna Cochran of Arlington, Virginia, Agnes “Sis” Shea of Manitowoc and Marian Zdrazil of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: John and Chuck Zdrazil.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rev. Frank Corradi will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. There will be a Christian Vigil service at 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

