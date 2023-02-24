LA CROSSE — Carol J. Marx, 82, of La Crosse, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Brookdale Senior Living in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Committal services will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.