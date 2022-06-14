WEST SALEM—Carol J. Pederson, age 95, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, WI. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. Burial will be in the Moen Cemetery, rural Cashton, WI. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.