WEST SALEM—Carol J. Pederson, age 95, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, WI. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. Burial will be in the Moen Cemetery, rural Cashton, WI. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts, memorials may be given in Carol’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem, or to the memorial of your choice.
Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com