WEST SALEM—Carol J. Pederson, age 95, of West Salem, WI, formerly of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, WI. She was born in Viroqua on September 5, 1926, the daughter of Roy and Josephine (Vaage) Correll. Carol attended school in Viroqua and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1944.

On August 31, 1948, she married the love of her life, Le Mont Pederson. They spent their life in Viroqua, where she was a homemaker and waitress at several restaurants. To this union a daughter, Leca (Gary) Wedwick, and a son, Terry (Sheryl) Pederson, were born. She was a life-long member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was an active and faithful member.

Carol is survived by her children: Leca and Terry; a grandson, Joshua Wedwick; a step-grandson, Johnny Briskey; two great-grandsons: Aricin Wedwick and Trent Freit; a step-great-grandson, Jordan Briskey; a niece, Shirley Doll; and a nephew, LeRoy Schultz.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Le Mont, in 2013; and a sister, Vivian Cavett.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Jonathan Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in the Moen Cemetery, rural Cashton, WI. Visitiation will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts, memorials may be given in Carol’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem, or to the memorial of your choice. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com