Carol J. Prise, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Olivet Lutheran Church, in La Crosse. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.

The Family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Vang at Gundersen Health Systems.

