CHIPPEWA FALLS — Carol J. Schreiner, 82, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Carol was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Andrew and Johanna (Nielsen) Russell.

On Jan. 20, 1962, Carol married LaVerne Schreiner at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

She was a beautician and a BIG part of 50+ years for Tilden Auto. She enjoyed quilting, crafting and was dedicated to her family.

Carol was a member of St. Peter’s Church, quilting groups, Stitching Pals, the Senior Center, Red Hat Society and she was a certified clown named “Tear Drop.”

Carol is survived by her husband, LaVerne; two sons: Kevin (Lisa) of La Crosse and Keith (Josie) of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Kim Schreiner of Chandler, Arizona, and Kerrie (Andrew) Sykora of New Auburn; six grandchildren: Ryan, Mitchell, Collin, Abigail, Gavin and Laken; and one great-granddaughter, Wren.

Carol was preceded in death by one daughter, Kelli Schreiner, in infancy; her parents; four brothers: Richard, Clifford, Leonard and Robert Russell; and three sisters: Alice Spanel, Joan Bischel and Virginia Lightizer.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Anne’s Circle at St. Peter’s Church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.