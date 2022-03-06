LA CROSSE — Carol Jane Stellick, 88, of La Crosse found eternal happiness on Monday, February 28, 2022. She was born on February 16, 1934, in La Crosse to Lawrence and Rosina (Rutz) Dwyer.

Carol is the beloved mother: of Stephanie (Tarly) Dall, Cathy (Tom) Edwards, Laurie (John) Topetzes, and Gregg Stellick; proud grandmother: of Kellan (Brynn), Matt and Aricyn Dall, Ashley (Matt) Suddock, Austin Edwards, Sydney, Jack, and John Stellick; and loving great grandmother: of Kaylynn, Lawson and Preston Suddock, and Langdyn and Rhawle Dall. Carol was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Jack Stellick; and loving brothers, sisters, and in-laws.

Carol and Jack were Aquinas High School sweethearts and married in 1955 during college days at the University of Wisconsin. After settling in La Crosse, Carol became Records Secretary for the Anesthesiology Dept. of St. Francis Hospital. Carol’s dream of opening a Floral Shop became a reality in 1976 when they opened Korner Knook Flowers in La Crosse. Together, Carol and Jack enjoyed boating, dancing at the Country Club with friends and family, going to sporting events, and loved to travel whenever they were able. Carol loved life and loved to laugh. Carol loved to share her artistic talents and plan parties with her many friends and family. Her grandchildren gave her great joy and she always looked forward to holidays to get everyone together for love, telling stories, and to share a great time.

Carol will always be remembered for her outgoing personality and her lively entertaining spirit. She had an infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family with all her heart. We hope we have inherited her strengths and zest for life.

… I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice … — John 16:22

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 8, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Richard Gillis will officiate. Entombment will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Cathedral prior to the Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Aquinas Foundation, or Mayo St. Francis Medical Center of La Crosse.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.schumacher-kish.com.