ROCHESTER—Carol Jean Tweten (Betz), age 78, of Rochester and formerly Byron, passed away February 1, 2023. Carol was born in Rushford, MN to Verna and Robert Betz on August 23, 1944. While in high school, she spent much of her time playing the piano and organ for Rushford Lutheran Church. After graduating from Rushford High School in 1962, Carol continued her education at Luther College. In 1966 she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education and married the love of her life Robert Tweten, of Houston, MN. After college, Carol taught for a year in St. Peter, MN and another year in Boyd, MN before moving to Byron to teach for 35 years and continuing to substitute teach for an additional 15 years.

Carol and Robert have three children, Melissa, Kara, and Gregg. Along with being a wonderful mother and teaching full-time, Carol earned a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota and was also a basketball coach’s wife. She could be found cheering on the Byron Bears most Friday nights! The Tweten family created many memories while traveling throughout the US. After retirement, Carol and Robert were also fortunate to explore Europe, but their favorite place to escape each winter was to Monterey, CA. In addition to traveling, Carol’s hobbies included reading, visiting wineries, playing cards, listening to live music, and letting other people cook for her. She also enjoyed spending time with her four granddaughters, which included playing Old Maid, reading to them, watching their performances and snuggling.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Verna Betz, and her sister, Sybil Williams. She is survived by her loving and steadfast husband, Robert; children: Melissa (Glenn) Stoffel, Kara (Nick) Stauffacher, Gregg (Natalie) Tweten; sibling, Roberta (Harley) Johnson; grandchildren: Haley, Kaitlyn, Olivia, and Nicole; and seven nephews and seven nieces.

Everyone knows that Carol loved socializing! Family, friends, and former students are invited to celebrate her life by sharing in some favorite desserts, beverages, and treasured stories any time between 12:30—4:00 p.m. on June 3, 2023, in the lower level of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to help fight Alzheimer’s by donating to an Alzheimer’s program of your choice.