BANGOR — Carol Kruger, 73, of Bangor passed away at her home Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Terri Zimmer of Bangor; granddaughter, Aspen Zimmer; and her brother, Leland (Pat) Meffert. She was preceded in death by her husband. Robert Kruger Sr.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, Wis., Pastor Roy Hefti officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Picha Funeral Home of Wonewoc is assisting the family. For online information please go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.