On Wednesday, October 20th, we lost our loving matriarch, Carol Kuecker, at the age of 89 years. She passed away after years of fighting Lewy Body Dementia and finally Covid-19 at Mulder Health Care in West Salem, WI.

Carol was born on Christmas Day, 1931 in Caledonia, MN, to Verna (Doering) and Earl Schauble. She married Floyd Kuecker on March 12, 1949 and they spent 67 years together before he passed away in 2016.

Carol raised two daughters in La Crosse. She was a stay at home mother and passed along the skills of sewing, knitting, cleaning, as well as many other talents. She became involved with the local Hmong community by helping to resettle many families into the area. She then worked at Logan High School with the ESL program where many of her students spent hours at her home where she cooked for them, taught them how to play games, and helped them get cars and jobs.

Carol and Floyd loved to travel. In earlier years, they went on at least one camping vacation every year. After Floyd retired, they bought a motorhome and enjoyed traveling around the country. They also cruised many times and even rented a car and drove around Europe. We had many good laughs listening to the stories about their travels and the things they saw.

Most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her family. She made holidays and birthdays so special and would make sure that everyone was included. She made memories with her grandchildren with trips to Myrick Park, out for ice cream, or drives in the country. She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia (Bill) Sweet of Holmen, WI and Karen (Randy) Felch of La Crosse, WI; three grandchildren: Christine (Jeff) Howard, Ryan Felch, and Hannah Felch; and by seven great- grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Loretta Schauble of Kenner, LA. and Marcile Kuecker of Caledonia, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and infant daughter, parents; sisters: Geraldine and Marilyn Ellenz, and brother Lowell Schauble.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate. Burial will take place at Mormon Coulee Park after the service. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or luncheon. Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.