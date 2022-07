WINONA—Carol LaVonne (Ronnenberg) Evenson, 89, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 20, 1933 to Alfred and Erna (Foell) Ronnenberg.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church in Winona, MN at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com to read Carol’s full obituary.