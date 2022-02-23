Carol Lee (Tracey) Paisley

She graduated from Mindoro High School in 1962 and married Jerome Paisley in 1964. She worked at Trane Company in La Crosse for 18 years and then went on to be a successful Home Interiors salesperson for many years. She enjoyed her Wisconsin sports teams cheering on the Brewers, Badgers, Packers and Bucks. She loved spending time with her family and telling stories of her childhood in Mindoro. Later in life nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than the lights of her life her two grandsons: Jake and Cooper.