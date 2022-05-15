Carol Louise Kurtz

Carol Louise (Haase) Kurtz died peacefully at her home in Davis California at the age of 78. She was born in Fond du Lac, Wis., on Oct. 4, 1943, to Carl Judson Haase and Marine Ruth (Schultz) Haase.

She was active in Girl Scouting in her youth and was one of eight girls to represent the local council at the 1959 Girl Scout Round-Up in Colorado Springs. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1961. She married Peter Kurtz on June 16, 1962 (divorced in 1990). They settled in Davis in 1975 and raised three children.

Carol worked as a finance manager at the UC Davis Provost’s office before retiring in 2000. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, reading, playing cards and traveling (including international trips and many road trips across the U.S.). She had a very generous spirit, volunteering and donating to many charities. She was especially fond of Project Linus and made many quilts for them over the years.

She is survived by daughter Diane Lyn Haase (Jenny); son Brian Carl Kurtz (Debbie); grandsons: Tyler and Jacob; granddaughter Katie Adams (Kyle); brothers: Jack (Ann), La Crescent, Minn., and Richard (Barb), Cleveland, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and longtime friends. She was preceded in death by daughter Sandra Jean (died in infancy); son Timothy Michael; and sisters Lois Lintelman, Joanne Dean and Susan Haase.

A celebration will be held later this year in the Lake Tahoe area. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Project Linus or Yolo County STEAC.