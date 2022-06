BRICE PRAIRIE — Carol Lynn (Rowe) Marking, 86, of Brice Prairie, passed away on April 9, 2022. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street, Holmen, Wisconsin. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.