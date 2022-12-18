 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CROSSE — Carol M. Anderson, 84, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Eagle Crest South. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

