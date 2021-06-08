 Skip to main content
Carol M. Bluske, 85, of Chaseburg died Friday June 4, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday June 12, 2021 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or to an organization of your choice.

