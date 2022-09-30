Carol M. Recknagel

Carol M. Recknagel, of Black River Falls and formerly of Elkhorn, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2022 at Pine View Terrace in Black River Falls, WI. Surrounded by her daughters. She was born on December 26, 1923, to Archie and Anna (Turkofski) Stallman.

Carol graduated from Elkhorn High School. She was part of the graduating Class of 1941. After graduation, she went on to nursing school and became a registered nurse. Carol worked as a nurse for Lakeland Hospital for over 20 years, retiring in June of 1984. On February 29, 1947, she was united in marriage to Stuart F. Recknagel by Father Hanuska in Elkhorn. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2011.

Carol was baptized in infancy. She began attending Morning Star Lutheran Church in Fairchild, WI after her husband died. In 2012, she became a member of Morning Star. She was regular and faithful in her attendance at worship to hear God's Word and receive the Lord's Supper.

Carol was a wonderful role model to her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. One of the things that Carol taught her family is the value of family. For Carol, there was no better way to spend time, than to spend it with her family, whether she was watching a softball game of her great-granddaughter's, cheering on the Brewers or Packers, watching her favorite cowboy movie or game show, or going to the casino. As long as she was with her family, she was happy. Carol loved to laugh. She'd laugh when she was outside stripping logs (it was a horrible job) while she and Stuart were building their beloved cabin. She liked a naughty joke every once in a while. She also found it very easy to laugh at herself. Carol also taught her family to be resilient. You don't get to be 98 and a half and not be resilient. Her family teased that she “was a feisty old bird”. Unfortunately, Carol will not be here for her 100th birthday party that she was so looking forward to. She will have to watch from above as we celebrate her and her life.

She is survived by her children: Penny Vander Pal of Black River Falls, WI, Lori Bindley of Pardeeville, WI; grandchildren: Meghan Bindley, Brad (Heather) Vander Pal, Eric (Jessica) Vander Pal; great-grandchildren: Riley and Steven Vander Pal, Maggie Freitag; sister-in-law, Ruby Recknagel of Elkhorn. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stuart; granddaughter, Cassandra Vander Pal; sister, Dorothy and brother-in-law, Jack Dunham; brother-in-law, Delmar Recknagel; a sister-in-law, Marian Clary and son-in-law, Steve Vander Pal.

A visitation will be held on October 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, W6634 Railroad Street, Millston, WI at 12:30 PM with funeral service at 1 PM. Pastor Chad Seybt will be officiating. Burial to follow in Warren Mills Cemetery, Warrens, WI.

There will be a luncheon at the Pines Restaurant, 3514 Blarney Road, Warrens, WI, immediately following the burial.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Kathy's Fund, Black River Homecare and Hospice, 311 County Hwy A, Black River Falls, WI 54615 in Carol's honor.