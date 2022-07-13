Carol Mae Ekern

LA CROSSE - Carol Mae Ekern, 92, of La Crosse, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Hearten House in Holmen. She was born on October 13, 1929 to Carl and Theresa Manske. Carol enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was deeply religious and was a lifelong member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse where she was a member of OWLS and the reception committee.

Carol is survived by three sisters-in-law, Eleanore Ekern, Eunice Goettel, and Joan Ekern Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Merlyn, and two sisters, Irene Trocinski and Donna Volden.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Memorials may be given to First Ev. Lutheran Church.

Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Hearten House 3 for their wonderful care the past five years and to Mayo Hospice. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.