LA CROSSE—Carol Mae Lee, 89, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023 at the Onalaska Care Center. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Private family interment will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.