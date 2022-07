LA CROSSE — Carol Mae Redmann, age 87, passed on June 21, 2022, in Benedictine Villa Assisted Living in La Crosse, Wis. A memorial service will be held July 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service at South Ridge United Methodist Church, 1781 Chicken Ridge Rd, La Crescent Minn. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.