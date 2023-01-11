Carol Martin Liefke, 85, of Milton, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. He was born October 5, 1937, to Martin Liefke and Evelyn (Grawin) in Wilton, WI. Carol graduated from Wilton High School in 1955. He relocated to Janesville in 1958 and was employed with General Motors for 43 years until he retired in 2000. From 1962-1964, Carol proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Carol was united in marriage to Carol Jean Herman at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bangor, WI, on June 12, 1965. During his retirement years, he enjoyed the outdoors by camping, hunting, and fishing. Carol will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandpa. Carol was proud of his family and enjoyed many happy moments with his family, especially his grandchildren.