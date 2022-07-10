MINDORO — Carol R. Storandt, 88, of Mindoro, Wis., died Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born July 9, 1933, to Rollen F. and Dorothy L. (McClintock) Jones.

She was baptized, confirmed in the Mindoro Presbyterian Church.

She attended Mindoro Union Free Grade and High School. On October 6, 1951, she married Reuben A. Storandt. Together they both farmed and raised their family on Reuben's home farm until they retired in 1989, when they moved into the town of Mindoro. After 66 years of marriage, on December 26, 2017, her beloved Reuben passed away.

Survivors include her seven children: Nancy Somerville (Mike Paisley), Ronnie (Faith) Storandt, Thomas Storandt, John (Deborah) Storandt, Jean Storandt, Reuben Jr. (Cindy) Storandt and Penny (Paul Jr.) Lash; eighteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Lou Pfaff, Janice Lash and one brother, Clifton Jones; many nieces; nephews; cousins; special friend, Linda and Reuben's loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; grandson, Thomas James "TJ" Storandt; son-in-law, Thomas Somerville; three daughters-in-law: Denise Storandt, Wendy Storandt and Jordan Storandt; one brother, James Jones and one sister, Patricia Stetzer; seven brothers-in-law: William Miller, Leo Stetzer, Duane Pfaff, Vilas Lash, Raymond Jr. Storandt, Donald Haag and Robert Koss; three sisters-in-law: Donna Jones, Jean Jones and Marcella Koss; and her beloved dog, Jo-Jo.

A private burial will be at a later date in Farmington Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to Farmington First Responders, Mindoro Presbyterian Church or West Salem Historical Society.