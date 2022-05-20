TOMAH—Carol Rachelle Nemitz, mother and friend, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home in Tomah, WI. She was 72.

Carol was born in 1949, in Ocala, FL to parents Richard and Nettie Doers. She moved with her family to Wisconsin while in elementary school, graduating from Tomah High School in 1967. Carol married Gary Nemitz in 1968 and moved onto the Nemitz family farm in the Town of Knapp. There she helped with daily farm life. Carol welcomed her only son, Brian, in 1976.

In later years, Carol and Gary moved from the farm and she began working outside the home at various fast food restaurants in Tomah and Black River Falls. She went on to work at guest services at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Black River, where she was able to do what she did best, greet everyone with a smile.

For the past several years, Carol has worked at the McDonald’s in Tomah, again out front with the guests, using her kind heart to make everyone feel welcome.

Carol is survived by her son Brian Nemitz; son-in-law Shayne Leonard; her ex-husband Gary Nemitz, along with her sister Evelyn (Richard) Delaney of Warrens, brother-in-law Duane Hanson of Florida; step-mother Dolores Doers of Warrens; step-sister Erin (Russell) Marten of Warrens, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews on both the Doers and Nemitz sides of the family.

She was preceded in death by her mother Nettie Doers; father Richard Doers, sister Arlene Hanson, as well as several brother-in-laws and sister-in laws in the Nemitz family.

Carol will always be remembered as a woman with a big heart and a generous helping hand.

A graveside service was held held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Knapp Cemetery in the Town of Knapp. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.