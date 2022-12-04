Carol Ruth (Schuman) Moe of Onalaska and formerly of Rockford, Ill., and Neenah, Wis., died peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2022, at SpringBrook Assisted Living facility in Onalaska, Wis. She was 91.

Carol was born on December 21, 1930, in Plymouth, Wis., to Walter and Irene (Moeller) Schuman. She attended UW-Madison, where she met Karl Moe, and they married on April 19, 1952, in Kohler, Wis.

Ecclesiastes 9:10 says: "Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might…" Carol's life was based on this verse in many ways. She loved knitting, sewing, quilting, and giving her creations to those who were sick or facing hardship. Her hands were always busy. Carol was passionate about knitting prayer shawls for those who were sick or hurting, as well as working with her "Do Day" group at Our Saviors Lutheran church in Rockford, IL where they made hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief that were distributed around the world to people in need.

Carol loved to travel, especially to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey to visit all the Biblical sights she read about. She had fond memories of gatherings and activities at the family cottage on Thunder Mountain, near Crivitz, Wisconsin. She loved spending time with her 6 grandchildren whenever she could. And Carol loved to go to garage sales to find quilting materials for church or toys for her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her three children; Forrest (Catherine) Moe of Holmen, Wis., Kristy (Ken) Maher of Lake Barrington, Ill., and Gary (Debbie) Moe of Milton, Florida; her six grandchildren, Eric (Allison Hudack) Moe of McFarland, Jessica (Matthew) McLean of Onalaska, Wis., Matthew Maher of Carpentersville, Ill., Sarah Maher of Libertyville, Ill., Ester and David Moe of Milton, Fla.; and her 3 great grandchildren, Nora and Lochlan Mclean of Onalaska, Wis., and Journey Moe of McFarland, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl, parents, Walter and Irene Schuman of Kohler, Wis., and brother, Glen of Sheboygan, Wis.

A memorial service will be held at Dickinson Funeral Home in Holmen, Wis., on December 10, 2022. Visitation starts at 2 p.m. and the memorial service at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Rockford, Ill., in care of their Do Day group. The church address is: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford, IL 61107. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.