EAU CLAIRE — Carol Sommerfeld, 96, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1926, to Walter and Emma (Preston) Lindgren. Carol was second in a family of three girls and two boys.

As a child, Carol attended Little Red School & Prairie View Elementary Schools, where she protected her shy older brother. In school, on occasion, when the teacher was absent, Carol was often asked to lead her class in their daily lessons. She was also an exceptional athlete, having played catcher on the girls' basketball team that only used one half of the court at the time. In 1944, Carol graduated near the top of her class from Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Later in life, Carol met Keith Sommerfeld in Chippewa Falls while roller skating at the Armory. On Aug. 12, 1950, Carol and Keith were married at the Truax Congregational church in Eau Claire. Their family grew when they were blessed with their three sons, Rick, Randy and Dean. For the last 70 years, the two have been blessed with a wonderful life.

Carol worked for the Eau Claire Board of Education while her husband attended graduate school. She also worked for several years at the Dunn County Health Care facility, where she carefully cared for the residents. Carol also cared for and tended her home garden. She took great pride in her zinnias, strawberries and raspberries. She raised an extensive patch of cucumbers for several years, which resulted in her sons dubbing her the title, “Queen of the Pickle Patch.”

In addition to being very proud of her garden, she was very proud that she had visited 48 of the 50 states, England, Canada, Mexico, seven European countries and three Scandinavian countries. She also cruised to the Caribbean Islands, Bahamas, Aruba and the Panama Canal.

Carol is survived by her husband, Keith Sommerfeld; her sons, Rick (Sally) Sommerfeld, Randy (Kay) Sommerfeld and Dean (Randi); five granddaughters; one grandson; eight great-granddaughters; and two great-great granddaughters; and her sister Joan (Vern) Mueller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma (Preston) Lindgren; her in-laws, August and Sigrid Sommerfeld; brothers, Allen (Jean) Lindgren, Richard (Marcia) Lindgren; and sister Virginia (Gene) Charlier.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at HeatherWood Assisting Living in Eau Claire. A visitation will take place after the service and run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HeatherWood.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and HeatherWood Assisting Living, especially Meghan and Kendall for their exceptional care.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.