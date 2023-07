TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — Carol Sue Doerr, 82, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, was called to her heavenly Home on July 9, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Trempealeau. Burial will follow at Trempealeau Public Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to service time.

A full obituary can be found at www.zwickeyfuneralhome.com.