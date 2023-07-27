MINDORO—Carole E. Wadel, 81, of Mindoro, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service, Saturday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Burr Oak or Mayo Clinic Health System for Cancer Research.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

More information may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.