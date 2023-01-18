Carole Hoyum, age 91, formerly of Westby, Wisconsin, passed away on December 20, 2022 while surrounded by family. Carol was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on May 5, 1931 to Malda and Eddie Johnson. She graduated from Westby High School and married Fredrick (Fred) Hoyum on May 28, 1955. In 2014, Carole and her husband, Fred relocated to Illinois in order to be closer to their family, where they resided at Belmont Village, in Carol Stream, IL. Carole was a working mother who dedicated her life to raising her children and caring for her family. She was always available when her family needed her. She was a talented seamstress, gardener and baker. Her family will remember her for her strength, dedication, unselfish love, wit, and spunky personality.
She is survived by her four daughters: Jane Hoyum-Preece of Bartlett, IL, Judy (Gary) Schuchmann of Roselle, IL, Robin (Bill) Graham of Navarre, FL and Kristi (Ron) Alisauskas of Bloomingdale, IL, and six grandchildren: Ashley Schuchmann, Courtney Schuchmann, Dustin Graham, Kyle Graham, Christian Alisauskas, and Reid Alisauskas, and her sister, Gloria Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred and son-in-law, Bill Preece.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Any donations can be made in Carole’s memory to the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church.